U.S. Rep. Fred Keller on Wednesday introduced legislation that would nullify President Joe Biden's executive order mandating vaccines for private employers with more than 100 workers or institute a testing policy.
The move comes as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced on its website Wednesday that it was suspending enforcement of the mandate.
"While OSHA remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation," officials wrote Wednesday.
Keller, a Republican from Pennsylvania's 12th District, sponsored a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to "formally disapprove of and nullify President Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate imposed on America’s job creators and workers."
In a press release announcing the resolution, Keller said the rule will affect 80 million Americans and levy $14,000 finds for those who do not comply. The resolution has more than 160 co-sponsors in the House. Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican from Indiana, has introduced a companion bill in the Senate with the support of all 50 Republican senators.
“The broad support that our Congressional Review Act resolution has garnered sends a clear message to President Biden: The American people are fed up with the mandates and government control," Keller said Wednesday. "Our nation faces a host of crises created by this administration, including supply chain challenges and skyrocketing costs for everyday goods and services. President Biden’s illegal vaccine mandate is crippling for Main Street job creators and workers. We will continue to do everything we can to oppose this authoritarian rule.”
“President Biden’s vaccine mandate is an unconstitutional invasion of what should be a personal medical decision for every American and an affront to the rights of 80 million American workers," Braun said. "My Republican colleagues and I will formally challenge this federal overreach, and I urge the Senate to vote in favor of this disapproval resolution when it comes to the floor for a filibuster-proof, simple-majority vote in early December.”
In response to OSHA's suspension of enforcement, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser also called the vaccine mandate a "gross overreach."
"The vaccine mandate lacks empathy for the deeply personal and religious factors involved for many who choose not to receive the vaccine," he said, "a decision that should be left between a patient and their doctor. Unfortunately, this temporary halt continues to bring uncertainty to our nation’s employers.
"The Biden administration should abandon this regulation and allow Americans to make their own health decisions,” he said.