Congressman Fred Keller introduced a bill with two co-sponsors designed to ensure that U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents are given priority to receive the COVID-19 vaccine over those who have entered illegally.
The Saving Hypodermic injections and Offering vaccines to Taxpayers Swiftly (SHOTS) Act with original co-sponsors Congressman Mike Kelly (PA-16) and Congresswoman Nancy Mace (SC-01). As of Monday, all adults in the United States are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
“While I’m glad that more Americans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, I am troubled that the Biden administration is giving taxpayer-funded vaccines to illegal aliens," Keller said. "While preventing community spread remains a priority, the current guidance for COVID-19 vaccines only serves to further incentivize individuals to break the law and enter the United States illegally, compounding the crisis at the southern border which the Biden administration has yet to address. Americans have invested trillions in COVID-19 relief, which includes funds for vaccine development, distribution, and administration.
Last week, Congressman Keller joined Ranking Member James Comer (KY-1), Congresswoman Yvette Herrell (NM-2), and six other Republican members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on a trip to the southern border to see first-hand the crisis currently unfolding and understand how it is impacting our nation.