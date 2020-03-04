Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) is backing legislation requiring the Government Accounting Office to evaluate the costs of Major League Baseball’s plan to eliminate 42 Minor League Baseball teams.
Major League Baseball's plan to eliminate the teams includes two in Keller's 12th District: The State College Spikes and Williamsport Crosscutters.
HR 6020 passed the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
“Baseball is not only America’s pastime, but it is emblematic of the American dream. For decades, Minor League Baseball has been the conduit through which players hone their skills, test their merits, and pursue their dream of one day playing Major League Baseball," Keller said.
“Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District is fortunate to be home to two minor league teams: the State College Spikes and the Williamsport Crosscutters. These franchises have been great community partners, providing our region with affordable entertainment while contributing to our local economies.
“We all must work in a way that ensures the continued viability of these teams and the family-friendly entertainment they provide. Additionally, I believe H.R. 6020 is an important step as we continue to fight for teams like the Spikes, the Crosscutters, and the preservation of Minor League Baseball across America.
Rep. Keller is a founding member of the bipartisan Save Minor League Baseball Task Force and an original co-sponsor of a separate resolution that expresses the sense of Congress that Major League Baseball should maintain the current minor league structure.