LEWISBURG — A Kelly Township man is charged with two felonies for statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.
Tyler Thomas Adams, 23, of Colonel John Kelly Road, is accused of having an intimate relationship with a 15-year-old girl. In addition to the felonies, he faces a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.
According to court documents, the relationship between Adams and the minor was discovered by police after an investigation into a report of damage to doors and pets at a Kelly Township residence.
After the minor in question was interviewed by police, it was discovered Adams and the girl have been in a relationship for approximately one month.
The police affidavit filed by Trooper Logan Spiece of Troop F, Milton Barracks, said the girl would commonly stay overnight at Adams’ residence. The minor said she stayed on-and-off 2-5 days at a time.
During the investigation, Adams and the girl both admitted to being in a relationship and to kissing and making out.
The girl related to police Adams knew she was 15 years old.
Court documents said the pair would smoke marijuana together on a daily basis. Police said the girl admitted Adams supplied the drug.
According to police documents, Adams said he considered the minor his girlfriend and also admitted she would commonly stay over at his residence.
Multiple search warrants yielded four videos saved depicting the 15-year-old wearing lingerie.
Court documents also state on March 8, 2022, a Facebook conversation between the two was discovered which indicated the two have had sexual relations on multiple occasions beyond their original omissions.
When the investigation was initiated and Adams was interviewed, it was relayed to him the female in question was 15.
The messages between the two indicate Adams continued to engage in a relationship despite his knowledge of her age.