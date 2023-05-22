LEWISBURG — A Republican candidate for Union County district attorney secured the Democratic nomination by write-in votes, according to unofficial election results in Union County.
Although Brian Kersetter with 1,894 votes lost the Republican nomination to Robyn Zenzinger with 2,187 votes during last week's primary election, Kerstetter had more than 180 write-in votes on the Democratic ballot, which will allow him to face Zenzinger in the general election in November. Sharon Koppel also had nearly 900 write-in votes to secure the Democratic nomination for Union County commissioner.
Union County Director of Elections Greg Katherman said candidates needed at least 100 write-in votes to secure these nominations. He said the tallies for all write-ins, which do not include provisional ballots, are still being counted, but Kerstetter and Koppel had large enough leads to be considered winners.
Both Zenzinger and Kerstetter are first assistant district attorneys, Zenzinger in Northumberland County and Kerstetter in Union County.
If elected this fall, Zenzinger will succeed D. Peter Johnson, who is retiring at the end of the year when his seventh, four-year term as DA ends. Zenzinger would be the second female district attorney in the Valley, joining Angela Mattis in Montour County.
There were 331 write-in votes on the Democratic side for district attorney.
Koppel joins incumbent Democrat Commissioner Stacy Richards, who received 1,980 votes. There were 1,114 write-in votes on the Democratic side.
Koppel had nearly 900 votes compared to any other person with write-in votes for commissioner.
"It was not even close," said Katherman.
Richards and Koppel will now face off in November against incumbent Republican Commissioners Preston Boop and Jeff Reber for three seats on the board of commissioners.
Reber, the commissioner chair, was first elected in 2019 and is seeking a second term. Boop is running for a sixth four-year term, having held the role since 2003.
Richards was elected in 2019 to replace John Showers upon retirement. She is seeking her first full four-year term.