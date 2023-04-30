The common onion (Allium cepa) is one of the most popular vegetables grown in home gardens. Onions are adaptable, allowing them to grow in various zones and regions.
Before planting any vegetables, do a soil fertility test to find how alkaline or acidic your garden soil is. Onions prefer soil with a pH between 6.0 and 6.8; high soil fertility is essential for optimal onion production.
Onions can be grown from seeds, transplants, or small bulbs called “sets.” Most gardeners plant onion sets. Plant them in early spring, about 4 to 6 weeks before the last frost date. Onions grow best in an area with full sun, with loose, well-drained, fertile, sandy-loam to silt-loam soils with plenty of aged organic matter. If you have heavy clay soil, modify it with organic matter to improve soil drainage and aeration. Onion sets or plants should be planted 1 to 2 inches deep and 2 to 3 inches apart. Once they start to grow, thin them 3 to 4 inches apart and move the thinned ones into another row. Onions are heavy feeders and benefit from additional fertilizer. Fertilize your onions right after planting with a fertilizer high in phosphorus (the middle analysis number on the fertilizer bag or box). Fertilize again three weeks after planting with a high nitrogen fertilizer like blood meal. Continue fertilizing the onions monthly during the growing season to encourage large leaves and onion tops. When onions begin bulbing, stop fertilizing.
Sweet onion varieties that do well in Pennsylvania gardens are ‘Walla Walla,’ ‘Red River,’ and ‘Highlander.’
When it comes to weed management, you can use black plastic, herbicides, cultivation, and a crop rotation system. There are several pre-plant and post-emergence herbicides available for onions, depending on the specific weed problem and the stage of onion growth. Hand-pulling controls weeds instead of herbicides and is better for the environment.
Onion diseases can cause crop losses, especially downy mildew, purple blotch, and white rot. Prevent diseases using crop rotation, high-quality soil with good air circulation and drainage, and disease-resistant onion varieties.
Insects can be a problem in growing onions. Onion maggots and thrips can reduce or destroy your onion crop. To decrease the chance of thrips moving to your onions, plant them away from small grains. Thrips feed on these small grain plants until they are dried or harvested and move on to onions if grown nearby. To help avoid onion maggots, don’t use poorly composted organic matter such as manure. Crop rotations also help with the control of onion maggots. Allium leafminer is a new invasive insect found in onions in Pennsylvania. Using a floating row cover is one way to protect your onions from the leafminer adult fly. Crop rotation is another way to avoid insect damage.
You can start harvesting your onions when the tops fall over and begin to dry up. At this time, stop watering and leave the onions in the soil for about another week or so. Gently pull on the stems to harvest them. If they don’t come out easily, use a shovel to dig them out.
It is important to cure onions before storing them for longer storage life. Choose a dry, shaded, protected area and place onions in a single layer on a rack or floor. Allow the stems to wither, and the papery skins will tighten around the onion. Trim the roots and stems to about 1-inch when the necks are moisture free and completely tight and dry. Compost any damaged, bruised, or still green onions if they are not diseased or have insects.
Store onions in a cool, dry place, trying not to touch each other, or store them in mesh net bags hung up in a cool, dry place.
Note
When using pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers, please read and follow all label directions and dispose of them responsibly.