A 2016 graduate from Shikellamy High School was recognized by the Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA) for authoring a comprehensive college prep course in 2021.
Noah Fenstermacher, 23, was awarded the Celebrate Literacy Award at the Keystone Stone Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley Award Banquet on April 7 at Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Company. Fenstermacher, who is working toward his master’s in education from Penn State University in State College, wrote “College Admissions of Guilt: How the Underserved Student Can Still Succeed in Higher Ed.”
“I am overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation for the community that not only raised me but continues to support me into adulthood and into my early professional career,” said Fenstermacher, who was also the keynote speaker for the banquet.
In addition to writing the book for under-represented students, Fenstermacher was recognized for donating 10 percent of the proceeds toward a new community college and making strides in higher education through his speaking efforts and founding of initiatives concerning the enrollment process to make application review more equitable.
The Susquehanna Valley Reading Council is an affiliate of the International Reading Association and the Keystone State Reading Association. They serve several counties including Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union.
The book has received positive feedback, “especially from students and academics who want and need this kind of representation in literature,” said Fenstermacher.
Janice Adair, the co-president of the Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Keystone Literacy Association, said Fenstermacher is “very deserving of this award.”
“He is a very kind and smart young man,” said Adair. “He wants to help high school and college students benefit from what he has learned from his experience in college and in the workplace. The KSlA Susquehanna Valley Officers were very impressed by his accomplishments in high school and college, being a published author, and his desire to help his community. He will be giving a monetary donation from his book earnings to the New Community College for Susquehanna Valley, and he has given his talents as a board member, too.”
While in high school, he participated in forensics (speech and debate). He went to Nationals for original oratory, which required him to write and deliver his own speech. He also participated in the theater program from 2012-2016.
While studying as an undergrad at Susquehanna University, he was in the Black Student Union, Admissions, Residence Life, Student Conduct, Mentorship Program and Orientation Team. He graduated in 2020 with a degree in public relations.
Fenstermacher received his masters degree in higher education from Penn State in 2022. His current job is as a student minority adviser and recruitment team adviser in the Undergraduate Admissions Office at Penn State University Park.
He is the founder of his organization, 1st Gen Class, where he gives speeches about the importance of literacy, how to help first-generation students select a college and shares opportunities that will benefit them. He mentors and coaches people about this topic and he is also an author acquisition specialist for New Degree Press.
Fenstermacher’s book has also indirectly contributed to an investigation into Rhodes Scholar Mackenzie Fierceton, who is accused of fabricating aspects of her story as a first-generation/foster-care student at the University of Pennsylvania. She lost her Rhodes Scholarship and UPenn is holding her master’s degree while the investigation is underway and both parties sue each other, said Fenstermacher.
“Fierceton was one of my top interviewees, as she was a self-described first-generation success story like my book wanted to popularize, and her story is one of the first in my book,” said Fenstermacher. “The University of Pennsylvania is investigating her claims of being first-generation, among other items found in her application to the school. Of course, as the New Yorker recently has done a story on her, the lead-up to this involved checking sources and prior accounts, which led reporters and investigators to my book and me.”
Fenstermacher was contacted by The New Yorker and interviewed. The story was featured in both The New Yorker and The New York Post.
Fenstermacher said he recently accepted the position of enrollment specialist with Harvard University.