SELINSGROVE — Kids’ College camps and workshops are back at Susquehanna University this summer.
The program hasn’t been offered for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is back for a 15th year in July.
The summer camp for students who have completed grades 2 through 5 will be held July 11 to 15.
A junior writers’ workshop will be held from July 18 to 22 for students who have completed grades 6-8.
A junior writers workshop for students who have completed grades 3-5 will be held July 25 to 29.
Limited scholarships are available. Inquiries may be made through Susquehanna’s Office of Event Management at (570) 372-4354 or by contacting Kathy Irwin Lentz at lentz@susqu.edu.
For more information or to register, visit https://www.susqu.edu/about-susquehanna/in-the-community/kids-college/