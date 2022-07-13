SELINSGROVE — Fourth-grader Alex Heim said she had no idea what to expect when she signed up for the Kids’ Summer Camp at Susquehanna University this summer.
“This camp is incredible. I love it,” she said, of the creative, hands-on activities that are challenging 27 students to think critically and work together to solve problems.
Best of all for Heim, an aspiring scientist, are the experiments and interactions “with real professors,” she said.
Started as a writers’ workshop for youth in 2006 by retired English teacher Kathy Irwin-Lentz, the program expanded to include the kids summer camp.
“We really work to pull out all the stops,” said Irwin-Lentz of the challenges provided campers by the four instructors, two Susquehanna University assistant teachers and three high school students. “We’re teaching creativity and higher-level thinking skills we all need to have in order to solve the problems in our world.”
Elizabeth Pomykalski, a 2014 Susquehanna University graduate, has been helping with the camp since it started after being inspired as a Selinsgrove High School student of Irwin-Lentz.
Pomykalski, who is employed as an English teacher at Mifflinburg School District, said the camp allows children to learn while having fun.
“We take what the kids love and run with it,” she said.
Wyatt Weller, a fifth-grade student, has attended Kids’ College in the past and looked forward to returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For first-year attendee, Neso Akujize, learning about the French culture has been the highlight.
“The teachers are amazing,” the third-grader said.
“Honestly, it’s the teachers,” said Aleczander Shay, a fourth-grader, of what makes the program appealing. “It’s a lot better than school.”
That’s the goal, said Irwin-Lentz, who is retiring as director of the program this year.
“Camp is learning disguised as fun,” she said.
The Junior Writer’s Workshop will begin next week and there are still a few openings for students in grades 3 to 8.
Prices vary and can be found at susqu.edu/kidscollege. For more information, call Susquehanna’s Office of Event Management at 570-372-4354 or contact Irwin-Lentz at lentz@susqu.edu.