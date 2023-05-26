DANVILLE — Creative kids will wear their personalized red, white and blue tie-dyed T-shirts on Memorial Day after attending the workshop at The Knack Creative Studio in Danville on Friday. Julia Edith, art director at The Knack, taught different tying techniques to create unique dye patterns.
Before the tie-dyeing began, Edith explained that wrapping rubber bands around shirts in different ways would create unique designs. She showed the kids several methods including the class swirl and how to tie-dye stars and stripes for the holiday.
The Knack provided T-shirts, which Edith dampened before handing over to the kids. She explained that the moisture in the fabric would make the colors more vibrant. Finally, the tie-dyeing began. The first-time fabric dyers were excited to create their own masterpieces.
Atticus Bollinger, 6, enlisted the help of his mom to create the swirl effect that Edith had demonstrated. Paisley Taylor, 5, preferred the stars and stripes design. As the dye was brought out, essential gloves and aprons were distributed.
Atticus was focused as he created his tee, making sure his rubber bands were carefully placed and dye was effectively distributed. Paisley was a little more free-spirited in her dye application, but both were looking forward to their holiday outfits.
“I’m going to wear mine on Monday,” Atticus said. Paisley and her mom were already thinking ahead and planned to wear the shirt again on July 4.
The tied-up tees were placed in plastic bags to take home. Edith recommended waiting at least 24 hours to open and wash them, explaining that the colors would be more vibrant that way.
The Knack offers events for toddlers to adults, Edith said.
“I do everything from workshops to camps to classes,” she said. “I also have an open studio twice a week where people can come in and just be creative with whatever supplies are out.”
Upcoming workshops at The Knack include a faux bug study on June 5, rainbow beaded accessories on June 9 and Father’s Day painted hammer gifts on June 16. All workshops are held at 4:15 p.m. Several summer camp sessions will also be offered including art camp, textiles camp, music theater camp and more.
Adult classes, which are BYOB, include watercolor flora and fauna, every Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m., adult crochet, Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. and more. Details on these events can be found at www.danvilleacc.com/knack.