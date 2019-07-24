Around 50 campers from the Regional Engagement Center (REC) in Selinsgrove got a first-hand look at some bugs and fish from the Susquehanna River on the Isle of Que in Selinsgrove on Tuesday.
Research scientist Matt Wilson, of the Freshwater Research Institute from Susquehanna University, picked up the insects and fish and scooped them into a net so the campers could get a close up look at them.
“Rule number one for me is always an appreciation for where you are,” said Wilson. “We talked about do you love the Susquehanna? Why should we care about it? And then use the bugs and fish to get them excited about it at the same time.”
This is only the second year for the summer camp program at the REC but REC Director Kelly Feiler is happy to have the university there.
“This is a very good chance for the students to connect the curriculum from camp to things that actually go on out there in the world and to learn about the Susquehanna River that they have in their back yard,” Feiler said.
Wilson said the camp also gives students an idea about how healthy the river is.
By monitoring “what types of bugs are there, what species, the ways they feed on food, what they eat, all tell us a little bit about the quality of the water and what pollutants might be there,” said Wilson. “We found a lot of mayflies, which is a good sign.”
After their time at the river, campers went back to the center for a lunch and then participated in a learning game.
Students had to spread out on a grid that represented a watershed and make their way from one end to the other while collecting nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment props along the way.
Camper L.J. Smith, 9, said he had a good time with his friends while learning a little along the way.
“It’s fun because we learn, we had to pick up the N and P (nitrogen and phosphorus) plates and add them up," he said.