MIDDLEBURG — Forty-six teens from Kids Theatre Experience have been spending their summer rehearsing music from “Finding Nemo” which they will perform publicly tonight and Friday at Midd-West High School.
“It’s a great experience,” said 13-year-old Nolan Jusko, of Lewisburg, as he and other cast members rehearsed Wednesday in front of a colorful backdrop in the high school auditorium.
It’s Jusko’s first year with the theater program and the eighth-grade student will perform the role of Marlin in tonight’s 7 p.m. performance at the school.
Twelve-year-old Rudy Apfelbaum will take over the role in Friday’s 7 p.m. performance.
“I like singing and dancing. It’s kind of my jam,” said the seventh-grader from Sunbury who has participated in the summer theater program for three years.
Kids Theatre Experience cofounders Michele Pryor and Mindi Miller chose the musical because of their love of the story and music.
“I’ve wanted to do ‘Finding Nemo’ for years,” said Miller who enjoyed the Disney film with her children when it was released in 2003. “We have the perfect cast for this show. They are a joyful, kind group of kids.”
The musical features more than a dozen scenes and musical numbers the participants learned in the past few weeks.
“We love helping kids find that spark of inspiration,” said Pryor who with Miller has been working with youth in grades 3 to 8 every summer for the past 11 years.
Alaina Gessaman, 14, of Selinsgrove, is back for a sixth year and is performing as Dory in tonight’s performance.
“I just really like the family that’s created,” she said of the close relationships that are forged with fellow cast mates and teachers.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children between the ages of 3 and 12 and are available at the door.