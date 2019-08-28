HARRISBURG — The Department of Corrections is reviewing the cases of 34,000 people free on state parole in the wake of killings by five ex-cons that claimed six lives in less than two months.
The victims — two children, three women and an off-duty police officer — were killed between May 23 and July 19, according to a report released by the Department of Corrections on Wednesday. Because not all of the suspects were taken into custody immediately, all five were arrested in a span of 10 days, Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said.
Speaking at the Department of Corrections offices near Harrisburg Wednesday, Wetzel called the crimes “horrendous,” and added that “any time you have something that shocks the conscience like this, the system needs to respond.”
Among the cases at the center of the controversy was the Lawrence County killing of Markie Edward Mason by Keith Burley Jr., who’d been only been out of prison since March after serving 20 years for third-degree murder for shooting and killing a 36-year-old man in 1999.
“Each one of these murders is a tragedy. We owe answers first and foremost to the surviving families and friends of the victims, and ultimately to the public,” Wetzel said.
The review released Wednesday was conducted to determine whether there were any shortcomings in each recent case and to identify whether there are any themes or policies that should be modified to make such events less likely.
That review "identified no evidence of misconduct or policy or rule violations that would have reasonably affected the outcomes in these cases,” Wetzel said. “It also found that, within the last 10 years, the parole grant rate for violent crimes has decreased and rearrest rates of parolees are relatively stable. There is no indication of any alarming trends with regard to parole releases or arrests.”
The Corrections Department review noted that two of the five parolees had been incarcerated for offenses that are considered non-violent – drug possession and DUI. All five had demonstrated that they had adjusted positively while in prison, though Burley had misconduct problems, including stabbing a fellow inmate with a pencil, early in his prison stint, according to the report.
Wetzel said that the state is on pace to see 102 murders or attempted murders by parolees this year. That’s up from 93 last year, but fewer than the 103 murders or attempted murders committed by parolees in 2017, he said.
Wetzel added that based on the initial review of individuals on parole, the department has beefed up their supervision of 800 parolees.
Other changes in the works include:
— Adding a section on parolees to the “Inmate Locator” on the Department of Corrections web site, to make it easier for law enforcement and the general public to know that an individual is under supervision by the state parole system;
— Developing a domestic violence protocol that would use GPS monitoring to protect victims if the parolee isn’t detained;
— Adopting a violence-forecasting model to determine how much supervision a parolee requires;
— And the Corrections Department is going to issue a request for proposals for a new risk assessment tool to help agents assign the proper level of supervision to parolees, Wetzel said. The state hopes to have that system in place within a year, he said.
Those proposals don’t go far enough, said state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Lawrence County. He’s working on legislation that would bar the state from releasing inmates if they’ve had misconduct problems while behind bars.
That was an issue at play in Burley’s case. While he was charged for stabbing another inmate in 2002, that sentence was served concurrently with his murder sentence, so it didn’t add any time to his stint behind bars, according to the state report.
Prison officials noted that Burley hadn’t had a misconduct violation since 2012, a factor considered when he was released.
“That doesn’t add up,” Bernstine said. “That means if you have a long prison sentence, you have a certain number of years where you can what you want without consequences.”