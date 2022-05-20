SELINSGROVE — Kindergarten enrollment at Selinsgrove Area School District is available on the district website.
To be eligible for kindergarten, children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31.
Online registration for the 2022-23 school year is available at www.seal-pa.org. Under district links on the right hand side of the home page there is a link titled “Kindergarten Registration 22-23.” Click on that link to complete the registration process.
When the form is complete, it will be submitted directly to the Enrollment Office. An email will be sent with a list of items needed to complete the registration, including a birth certificate, proof of residency and immunizations.
Parents and guardians will receive a phone call to set up a screening date and time, between June 6 and 9, at Selinsgrove Elementary.
For more information, contact Kelly Hoffman at 570-372-2213 or via email at khoffman@seal-pa.org.