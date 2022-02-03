SELINSGROVE — Starting March 1, online kindergarten registration for Selinsgrove Area School District's 2022-2023 school year will be available on the district website at www.seal-pa.org.
Under district links on the right hand side of the home page, there will be a link titled “Kindergarten Registration 22-23”. Click on that link to complete the registration process. The completed form will be submitted directly to the Enrollment Office. You will then receive an email with a check list of items needed to complete the registration. Those items include a birth certificate, the child’s immunization records and proof of residency.
Once all information is received and completed, you will receive a phone call to set up a screening date and time. Screening dates are June 6, 7, 8 and 9 at Selinsgrove Elementary School.
Your child must be five years old on or before August 31, 2022 to register.
Please contact Kelly Hoffman at 570-372-2213 or khoffman@seal-pa.org with any questions.
— MARCIA MOORE