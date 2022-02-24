...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet and snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. The most snow will be closer to
Interstate 80, while the lowest sleet and snow amounts are
expected along and south of the PA Turnpike.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. Travel
disruptions are expected to be significant overnight, and into
mid-morning Friday north of Interstate 81.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An initial burst of snow will turn to
mainly sleet. Several hours of sleet will be followed by several
hours of freezing rain. This combination will create a thick
layer of ice. Temperatures will gradually warm to just above
freezing in most places before sunrise south of Interstate 81
and later Friday morning north of Interstate 81. Gusty winds on
Friday, mainly after the precipitation ends, could lead to power
outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&