LEWISBURG — Kindergarten registration at Lewisburg Area School District for children five years of age on or before Sept. 1 will be online starting March 14 through March 25.

The district said to register through their website at www.lasd.us for the link, select the "Community" tab at top of the page and select "Student Registration. Parents with questions should call Kelly Elementary School at 570-522-3292.

— CHRIS BENSON

