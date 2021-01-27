TREVORTON — The Line Mountain School District will hold its kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year on April 7, 8, and 13 at the Line Mountain Elementary School in Trevorton.
Registration will be by appointment only. Students must be 5 years old prior to Sept. 1, 2021. A parent must accompany children registering for kindergarten in order to participate in the screening tests.
To enroll a student, parents will need to bring their child’s birth certificate, and immunization records. If the child does not have his/her birth certificate, a parent or guardian may present a baptismal certificate or transcript of the record of baptism duly certified and showing the date of birth. Custody papers pertaining to a child also should be presented at this time. Proof of residency will be required.
Pennsylvania law requires the following immunizations to be completed before a student can be admitted to school: Four to five doses of DPT vaccine, the last dose being on or after the fourth birthday (DT vaccine is accepted if allergic to pertussis vaccine); four properly spaced doses of the polio vaccine; two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first being on or after the first birthday; three properly spaced doses of the hepatitis B vaccine; two properly spaced doses of the varicella vaccine, the first being on or after the first birthday or history of disease.
Parents should call the Line Mountain Elementary office at 570-797-3825 to schedule an appointment for registration.