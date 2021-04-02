MIFFLINBURG — Kindergarten registration in the Mifflinburg Area School District will be available online, through April 30, by going to the website www.mifflinburg.org. Registration forms can be submitted electronically. All other forms can be printed from the website as well.
Once the registration form is submitted, all required documents should be taken to the District Administration Building at 178 Maple St. in Mifflinburg between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Applicants can also make an appointment to register at the District Administration Building by calling 570-966-8200. Appointments are not needed to drop off paperwork.
The following items should be taken to the District Administration Building: Child's birth certificate, physical exam and dental documentation, child's immunization records, any legal documentation, proof of residency, kindergarten questionnaire, and student placement form (optional).
Information regarding kindergarten open house to be held in August will be forthcoming.