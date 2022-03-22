MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School District will hold kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year from April 1-30.
All registration can be done online by going to the Mifflinburg Area School District website www.mifflinburg.org. Registration forms should be submitted electronically. All other forms can be printed from the website as well.
Once the online registration form is submitted, all required documents (listed on the website) should be taken to the District Administration building at 178 Maple St., Mifflinburg, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. No paperwork should be dropped off at Mifflinburg Elementary School.
Those without access to online registration can make an appointment to register at the District Administration building by calling 570-966-8200. Appointments are not needed to drop off paperwork.
To be enrolled in kindergarten, children must be five years old before Sept. 1, 2022.