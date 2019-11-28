Selinsgrove kindergarten teacher Julie Prusch recently had her class answer a simple question: How do you cook a Thanksgiving turkey?
The answers, as you would expect, are thoughtful.
Bryson Strawser, 5
You get a turkey from an egg. First you smash the egg by clinking it on the table, “tap, tap, tap,” and throwing it on the carpet or wall. You can throw it when you’re angry, too. After you smash the egg, a turkey hatches out all by itself. It’s still too little to eat. You have to wait ‘til it’s big so you can kill it and bake it. The turkey will probably just roll down a big hill after it dies. If you don’t know how to cook a turkey, you should just throw it away and eat mac and cheese.
Edie Zimmerman, 6
Turkeys start as eggs. They hatch as babies and eat worms so that they grow and get feathers. Hunters go out to a field and look for turkeys and get them for Thanksgiving. They turn the turkeys into meat. They cut off their feathers and their feet. Then they turn that meat into Thanksgiving turkeys. Trucks take the meat to the grocery store. My grandma gets our turkey at the grocery store. She cooks it in a big pot. She makes it before we go to her house. It doesn’t look like the turkeys in the commercials because it’s all cut up.
Xavier Santa, 5
Turkeys come from the arctic. Dads go hunting for turkeys. Dads have to bring sticks when they go hunting so they can make a fire in the woods. Then they cook the turkey with the fire. You put the turkeys on a stick and turn it around while it cooks for one minute. The feathers just burn off and you can just eat whatever is left. It looks red. If your house is far away then you eat your turkey in the woods.
Malek Abady, 5
You have to make turkeys on Thanksgiving. You use scissors to cut paper to look like a turkey. Then you can color it blue. Then you put it in the microwave and it blows up and it catches on fire. It will be burnt. Then you can eat it. It tastes like applesauce. We eat it with ketchup.
Tyson Martin, 5
Turkeys come from the cafeteria and then they go to houses. The mailman delivers a turkey to our house. It’s alive and then it’s not. It’s a regular turkey. We freeze it or we wait until it’s cold out; then we eat. We don’t cook it; we just cut it. I eat a turkey all by myself, but chicken parm is my favorite food.
Evaleena Schevchenko, 5
People put turkeys in trucks and then they die because they don’t have any air. Then they take them to Wal-Mart. Wal-Mart puts holes in the turkey so that the blood and guts come out and then they patch the turkey up so people won’t know that they were opened. They have to do it in the cleaning section because they need lots of paper towels because it’s so messy. Then the turkeys go in the freezer. Mimi goes to the store picks out a regular turkey with bones in it. When Mimi gets home, she puts the turkey in the stove and turns it on to 22. The turkey beeps when it’s done; that’s how we know.
Rye Freed, 5
Turkeys start off as babies in cornfields. When they grow up, they run into the woods. We see turkeys all the time when it’s Thanksgiving. When you want to catch a turkey, you bring a big bag into the woods. You hold it open between your legs and start making turkey noises, like a “gobble” so you sound like a turkey, and then the turkeys will run at you and go into the bag. After you catch one in a bag, you can carry it over your shoulder, like how robbers carry bags of money. When you want to cook a turkey, you put it in a big pot and put it on the stove for 20 hours. Pap knows when it’s done.
Riley Zacharzewski, 5
We do something different on Thanksgiving. We play games at the table and eat spaghetti with my whole family. I know about spaghetti! You just open a box of spaghetti. The spaghetti is really big, but really tiny too. You have to bake that. We put sauce on the spaghetti while it’s baking so that it will taste like spaghetti. I like cheese on mine too.
Kaley Rathfon, 5
My mom had a good idea about how to get a turkey. She went to Wal-Mart. She looks in the aisle that has chickens and Christmas things, and then she found a turkey. It was a real-life turkey and it was walking. She took her cart and rolled it on top of the turkey, and then it was dead and she took it home. When you want to cook a turkey, you have to bake it first. We bake it with sugar and a little bit of meat. It takes 10 minutes to bake and then it will taste like real turkey.
Gia Tegge, 6
Turkeys come from the zoo. They eat fruit. Mommy will go and get the turkey at the zoo. She has to pay for it. It will cost one dollar. Then she will bring it home. It will run all around and make a big mess, like recess time. My mom will probably name turkey Penelope. I will play with it too. I think I will get to chase it. We won’t actually eat it; we will just play with it. If it dies, though, then we can eat it for Thanksgiving. That’s what Mommy says.
Kylea Schleider, 5
Turkeys live on farms. They hide behind bushes so they won’t get shot. They want to stay alive, so they are scared of the hunters. The farmer delivers big oval turkeys to the store. My parents go and buy a turkey from the store. They taste so yummy, and I will eat the whole thing because it’s so good. My mom cooks the turkey — she never burns anything!
Liam Dresang, 5
I don’t eat Thanksgiving turkey because I like beef. I like to eat beef, usually with my hands, like on a sandwich with bread.
Sutton Kovaschetz, 5
I only eat chocolate turkeys. My grandma makes us each one chocolate turkey. It looks like a real turkey, but it’s black and it’s made out of chocolate. I think Grandma puts chocolate syrup on a turkey and puts it in the oven, and then that makes a chocolate turkey. It has lots of sugar too! There isn’t meat in a chocolate turkey. We do eat meat at Thanksgiving, just not turkeys; only plain meat. I like to eat my chocolate turkey with peas.
Hunter Rathfon, 5
First, the turkeys are alive in South America. My dad goes out and shoots them. We don’t eat Thanksgiving turkey because my dad doesn’t hunt turkeys. We just eat normal food. Probably spaghetti and meatballs instead. My mommy is great at cooking spaghetti and meatballs!
Micah Hatter, 6
Thanksgiving turkeys fly around in forests. Someday, I might go turkey spotting, like deer spotting, but with turkeys instead. Pap goes hunting for our turkey. If he doesn’t shoot it so it dies, it will peck at him so he has to be careful. After he shoots a turkey he throws it in the back of his truck and brings it home. My grandma puts it in the oven and any of the bad parts, like the beak and the feathers, burn off, but the body stays on. I think she puts pepper on it but I don’t even taste it. It stays in the oven for five minutes. Then she sets it on the table and takes its legs off.
Tessa Wright, 5
Mom or dad will go to the store to get our turkey. Turkeys are in the freezer section. The turkey is brown and it has bones in it. Mom puts the turkey on a big plate and she has to cook it first in a pot on the stove. It doesn’t take long because she makes it so hot. Sometimes we eat mac and cheese on Thanksgiving. That’s what I really want to eat, and corn too. I don’t even like turkey.
Madison Brosius, 5
Red turkeys are different, but Thanksgiving turkeys are more brown and you can eat them. You don’t eat the regular red ones, only Thanksgiving turkeys. All of the turkeys live on farms though. When it’s Thanksgiving, if you want a turkey, you go to the farm. You have to find the right kind of turkey, and it’s hard because they will be hiding from you. You have to run and catch the turkey with a net. Then you can take it home. When you eat it, you might eat bones, so you have to spit them out and throw them away.
Carolynn Deivert, 5
Turkeys are born when they hatch and wake up. Farmers have turkeys on their farm My mom gets our turkey from the store. Store turkeys are different because they are chickens. You can eat chickens because they are food but turkeys are animals. Mommy cooks the chicken. My favorite chicken is from McDonald’s.
Nidyah, 6
I know you eat turkey for Thanksgiving. They come from farms. Sometimes, big turkeys are red, orange, and yellow. Little turkeys are different colors because they are still babies. I eat the big ones. You have to catch them with a net. It’s very tricky because they are fast! So fast! They do not want to get caught! I’m good at catching them. It’s my favorite thing about Thanksgiving. After you catch it the turkey is dead. Mommy and Daddy will bring it home and roast it!