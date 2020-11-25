Editor's Note: The students in Julie Prusch's kindergarten class at Selinsgrove Elementary School were asked how to cook a Thanksgiving turkey. Here are their answers.
Julia Bohn, 5
If you want a Thanksgiving turkey, you have to catch it. My dad goes to the farm. He just sneaks up and puts a bag over it’s head. Turkeys don’t wear seat belts, so my dad puts a rubber band on it when he drives so it won’t fly away.
My mom cooks the turkey with a spatula. It turns into a chicken and then we can eat it.
Khylee Will, 5
Turkeys walk in the woods. All the dads go to the woods to get turkeys. Then they have to pull all the feathers off, some dads use gloves, but my dad uses his bare hands. When turkeys are alive, they move but when they are food, they don’t move.
Mom cooks the turkey. She puts it in the oven. You cook it for 5 minutes at 8 hot. You can hear it beep when it’s done.
The whole family eats the turkey together.
Trey Lydic, 6
Turkeys come from the woods. They run around a lot in the woods. Turkeys are excellent food for Thanksgiving.
Hunters go into the woods. They have to wear special clothes to blend in so that the turkey won’t see them and run away. After the hunters get a turkey, they drag them back and put them for sale at a little shop.
People can come to the shop to buy them for Thanksgiving. I think my dad’s dad or Uncle Jim go to get the turkey. Last year, I don’t remember who picked it out, but they got a yummy-yummy white one so I hope they get one like that again.
My Granddad does most of the cooking but everyone helps out. I love that all of my cousins get to come home for Thanksgiving.
Aiden Figard, 5
Turkeys come from the wild. They eat fruit seeds. They need to stay on land because turkeys can’t swim.
When it’s Thanksgiving time, me and my dad will go out into the wild to catch a turkey. We sit in a tree stand. When we hear a “gobble” sound, then my dad looks at his telescope and if it looks big, like a male turkey, as big as my arms, then it’s a good one. We just shoot it, but what we really want, is a baby one.
If we find a baby turkey in the wild, then my dad will put it in his pocket and bring it home. We put it in a big square fish tank and feed it and give it water, so it will grow up. We might have to give it special medicine and if it doesn’t want to eat the medicine, then we’ll trick him and say it’s a seed.
When it’s Thanksgiving, it will grow to it’s normal size, like 8, then we can eat it. It will taste soggy from all of the salt.
Anderson Pagana, 6
Daddy goes hunting for our turkey at my Uncle Adam’s and he will get one with a beak, like a regular one. Then Daddy does a lot of different stuff. He hangs it up and rips the feathers off. He has to cut off the beak and that little red thing too.
Daddy will grill the turkey and he might even bake up the heart to eat. I like to eat heart meat.
If you like salt on it, you can put that on it. You can put whatever food you like on the turkey and grill it with that. If you like steak, you can even put that on your turkey; that’s probably what my dad will do.
Adalynn Stewart, 6
I saw baby turkeys at the playground once. They were at the playground first but then they ran into the woods.
I can tell you all about how to catch a turkey. First, you need a big net and camouflage clothes, so the turkeys won’t know you’re a person. You just catch it in the net. You gently flip the net over into a pot so that the turkey can’t escape and so you won’t hurt it.
You have to warm it up with some heat. Then you eat it! If you’re wondering why they look different when they are food, it’s because turkeys can change with all of the seasons. In the fall they are brown to match with leaves and in the winter, they are white like snow and food. In the spring they match up with buildings so people can’t see them and in the summer their feathers turn green, so they can go in trees.
Allie Underhill, 5
Turkeys live on farm. My dad will go to the farm to get one. He has to buy it from the farmer for $5. Then they will shake hands. It’s not alive. It’s a food turkey.
My mom cooks the turkey. She puts bacon on it first, then she puts sugar on it. She puts it on the grill. When it’s done, it tastes hot. I like all of the Thanksgiving food!
Avery Corman, 6
Turkeys grow up in the forest and then they get pregnant and have babies. My dad will go out into the woods to get our turkey. He has to shoot it. You have to clean it before you eat it, like pull out the feathers.
Then my dad can cook it in the oven. I have an Alexa and that tells you how to cook it and when it’s done. I like to eat turkey with gravy. Gravy is a sauce that you make out of turkey too. I think you have to squish up the turkey to make it.
Blake Richard, 6
My family eats rice and meat for Thanksgiving instead of a turkey. Mom makes the rice. It’s special because my mom adds salt and pepper. My dad makes the meat. The meat is special because it’s steak or ham. We have two grills for all of the food. We might go to Knoebels for Thanksgiving!
Bryce Bealer, 5
Turkeys come from chickens. Momma bird chicken lays an egg and then a baby chicken comes out. When the chicken turns 1 month old, it will turn into a turkey. Baby birds drink milk. I found a nest and gave the babies milk before.
You don’t eat baby chickens. You eat grown-up turkeys. You put them on the stove and slap them with spoon so they will cook. I usually like to eat mine raw.
Gia Pagana, 5
We eat ham on Thanksgiving. I love ham. Mom buys it at the store. It looks like salmon. She cooks it in a hot water tank. When her alarm dings, she knows the ham is ready. I like to eat ham with applesauce. We play games on Thanksgiving too, like Granny Grandma.
Jax Wendt, 6
Farmers catch turkeys and roast them and then send them to the store. My mom gets our turkey at the store. It is big, maybe one million pounds but it fits in the oven.
My family does something different on Thanksgiving. My dad’s mom is actually making pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving instead of turkey for us to eat.
I like to give people things on Thanksgiving. I will give my Granny things, like a nutcracker.
Mallory Crawford, 6
Turkeys come from Turkey. Special people are hunters and they shoot the turkeys and take them to the store. When they get to the store, they look like a giant chicken. Grandma gets our turkey. She picks out one that is really big, like bigger than your head. It costs eleven dollars.
Grandma puts it in the oven. When it’s done she puts a little pepper and a little salt on it. I’ve never even been there when she makes it, but I know she puts pepper on it because I can see it. I get to help set the table when I get there.
I love Thanksgiving because I can eat so much food!
Ryan Swaggerty, 6
We do NOT eat turkeys on Thanksgiving. Maybe I will try to make one though!
Guess what? There was a time when I learned how to make pizza. I think I will make that for Thanksgiving! First, I roll up the dough. If you roll the dough too much, you’ll have a hole in your pizza and you will have to start all over! Then second, I will put pepperonis on it because that’s my favorite. I will NOT put a turkey on my pizza! Then, I cook it in the oven. Thirty seconds later, it’s done!
Pizza with pepperonis is my favorite Thanksgiving food!
Zane Treas, 6
Turkeys have secret hideouts in the woods, I think it’s Pennsylvania. My Pappy hunts for deer so he can hunt for our turkey too. He will probably get a daddy-turkey.
Then my Grammy cooks the turkey. She cooks everything. The feathers, and the beak, and other stuff will just come off when it’s cooking. You have to put a plate under it so that the feathers don’t get all over the oven and make a mess. I want to keep the feathers to play with them, but I’ll probably just lose them because I lose a lot of stuff.
When it’s done, it will taste like chicken.
Torin Horst, 5
I think I want to tell you about corn instead. You have to buy some seeds and plant the seeds and put water on them. It’s hard to make sure animals don’t eat it so you have to scare them away. You just say “shoo!” when the animals try to get the corn. Then the seeds will grow into big sticks. When it starts to turn brown on top, you can pull the corn off.
We put the corn in a bag and put it in the oven. Mommy sets a timer and it’s done. I’m not sure what number she uses.
I think we’ll probably find a turkey in the cornfield and make it fat, like we can give it corn to eat. Then we’ll take it to the butcher and get it chopped up and turned into food. Then we can just cook it with the corn on Thanksgiving.