Over the next few weeks, students will head back to the classrooms. For some, the Valley's kindergartners, it will mark the first first day of school.
Fortunately, some got a glimpse into what that may look like Thursday at the Public Library of Union County's Cruise Into Kindergarten.
Six children attended the program Thursday. The library's Children's Services Assistant, Davena Laverty ran the session, which allows the kids to "practice what it's like in kindergarten."
Over six days the children had six different lessons: All Aboard, planes, trains, different forms of transportation; Home for me and you, different types of homes around the world; Shopping and community, what it means to be in a community and what makes up a community; All around the town, community helpers including doctors firemen, cops, ambulance, teachers; Pets; and My Colorful World.
“It’s important because it gives some children a little bit of a head start and a jump into what kindergarten is going to be like," said Laverty. "It helps the parents too. Because some of the parents it’s the first time there children is attending a program without them.”
Laverty said library officials try to mirror a day in the classroom, starting the day with "circle time," during which students gather around Laverty on a carpet littered with the alphabet.
The lesson began going over days of weeks, including singing a song about the days of the weeks to the tune of the Addams Family theme.
"We encourage early literacy and this helps them in school to adjust and accelerate," said Mary Harrison, head of children’s department Public Library for Union County.
For Mandy Alas, having her 5-year-old son, Matthew, attend the sessions will help when school starts later this month.
“He was nervous about attending kindergarten and I wanted a stepping stone to kindergarten," she said.