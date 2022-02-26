SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties are partnering with Evangelical Community Hospital for the third Annual Kindness Campaign sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital next month.
This year’s campaign is growing into a year-long celebration of kindness throughout the schools and communities of Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Columbia, and Montour counties. Kindness Nominations opened Feb. 14 and March 1 kicks off a month-long celebration of kindness. This years’ themes are: Be Kind to Yourself, Be Kind to Your Peers, Be Kind to Your Community, and Be Kind throughout the Year.
During March, community members are encouraged to follow @GSVUW on Facebook or visit gsvuw.org/bekind for weekly kindness challenges, activities, stories, events and more.
Some of the challenges include: starting a gratitude journal, offering help to a friend or family member in need, creating a Certificate of Appreciation for a teacher or mentor, or volunteering at a local nonprofit. Residents are encouraged to share how they got involved and which challenges were completed on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #BeKind2022 and by tagging @GSVUW on Facebook.
Free yard signs, bumpers stickers, and laptop stickers will also be available for pick up at participating libraries. Libraries include Bloomsburg Public Library, Columbia County Traveling Library, Degenstein Community Library, Milton Public Library, Montgomery House/Warrior Run Area Public Library, Mt. Carmel Community Library, Orangeville Public Library, Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, Ralpho Township Library, Shamokin/Coal Township Library, Snyder County Library System, Thomas Beaver Free Library, and the Union County Library System. Contact libraries with questions about pick up.