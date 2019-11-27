Motorists can once again take King Street into and out of Northumberland after detours were removed in time for Thanksgiving travel.
The state Department of Transportation removed the detours around the King Street reconstruction project today following the completion of main work along Duke, Water and King streets.
Work on King Street between Priestley Avenue and Front Street has been ongoing for months. That work included construction of curbs and sidewalks, installation of traffic signals and signs, and other miscellaneous work, according to PennDOT spokeswoman Kim Smith.
The work was part of the $13.7 million Duke Street Reconstruction Project in the borough.
Minor milling and paving under daylight flagging next spring mean the project will be finished in June next year. Deptula said.
Traffic patterns should be significantly improved once the project is finished, he said