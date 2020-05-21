WATSONTOWN — The Kingdom Kidz headquarters will be closed to the public at least until the end of June in accordance with the COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, according to a statement issued by the organization's Board of Directors.
“The building will not be used except by staff until further notice at least until the end of June," the statement said. "Except for contractors or technicians needed to do service there.”
Kingdom Kidz, located at 11 E. 3rd St. in Watsontown, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit devoted to ministering to children of all ages through puppetry and skits, according to their website.
— THE DAILY ITEM