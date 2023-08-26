The immortal words and infamous dream of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remain as relevant today as it was when it was delivered six decades ago.
Monday marks the 60th anniversary of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. King, a Baptist minister and civil rights activist who was assassinated on April 4, 1968, gave the keynote speech on Aug. 28, 1963, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
“It is certainly one of the most important speeches of the 20th Century, not necessarily because it accomplished one thing in particular,” said Dr. Adam Burgos, assistant professor of philosophy and affiliate faculty of critical Black studies and Latin American studies at Bucknell University. “We can look at not just how remembered it is, but also the potential it still has.”
Dr. Jaye Austin Williams, associate professor of critical Black studies at Bucknell University, said King is an “unforgettable figure in history.”
“He was one among many brave Black people who were fighting injustice,” said Williams. “He was singled out and pedestalized because he was speaking the most loudly in terms of accomplishing this mission peacefully. He was regarded as a safer figure historically and seated in that historical place. He was an amazing speaker and amazing thinker for whom I have immense regard. We need to continue to examine why people are put in that place in history. What needs are they serving to the masses? That’s complicated.”
Williams, who was 8 years old in 1963, went to Washington, D.C., with her family from New York to hear King’s speech. She said she doesn’t recall much from that day.
“I was just one kid in a crowd of thousands,” she said. “I didn’t understand any of that. I remember crowds, good food we had to eat at the side of the road in the back of someone’s station wagon. I have flashes like that, but in terms of understanding the significance of all of this, I didn’t quite understand it.
She recognized and “understood viscerally” the desire for people like her to move beyond a life of struggle. Her mother and the adults around her were constantly in a “state of distress” during that time, she said.
“Black folks in my neighborhood, including my mom, had a perception of urgency,” said Williams. “Things were pretty inflamed already. Black uprisings were happening. The assassinations were already underway. Black people were being attacked by dogs and firehose. Cities were already on fire.”
‘Major touchstone’
Burgos said the speech is a “major touchstone” with phrases that have taken on totemic significance.
“It’s important to remember that there are five years of his life after where there are some changes in him with things he’s pointing out and reckoning with, and demanding,” he said “His framework for understanding racism in the United States shifts a bit after the speech. It’s important not to freeze him in time at this moment. It does a bit of a disservice to him.”
The anchor tenants of the speech resonate with a broader crowd, said Williams.
“Viewing or reading the disparities between Black folks and everybody else in relation to job disparity or access to the American Dream that he’s riffing on, that’s something people can access,” said Williams. “What people could not then and I would argue still can’t argue or relate to well is the fact that you can’t get at the root of those disparities unless you reckon with the dynamics of anti-Blackness and racism and the different ways they operate within the world.
“I think he tried to strike a kind of balance between what the public at large would be willing to metabolize and what Black people on the ground were actually saying. They were feeling the effects but they also knew the disparities are the symptoms that there’s something else going on.”
Putting it in context
Dr. Edward Slavishak, professor of history at Susquehanna University, who teaches classes on the Civil Rights Movement, said putting the speech in context is important.
“There is a new, younger generation of civil rights activists who have recently started to organize around more direct action compared to the older, more conservative generation that had been working in the 1950s,” said Slavishak. “King would have represented that older generation. King and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and other civil rights groups are seeing a young vanguard of student activities — high school but mostly college students — they’re seeing those younger people are pushing and frustrated with the slower pace of change. They are pushing against the boundaries they see having been placed upon them by the older generation.”
The speech is also coming on the heels of some of the iconic moments of the Civil Rights Movement, including the protests in Birmingham, Alab., to desegregate the downtown and Alabama Gov. George Wallace standing defiantly in the door at Foster Auditorium at the University of Alabama to block Black students from entering. It was also the year before the passing of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964.
“These big moments of pushback are what King is likely thinking about as he steps to the podium in Washington in August,” said Slavishak.
King had also used the dream references in other speeches, said Slavishak.
“During the speech in Washington, that part was ad-libbed,” said Slavishak. “He hadn’t written that down. He hadn’t planned to go there.”
King was given five minutes for his speech. He went 16.
“He has a written speech mostly around the bounced check metaphor,” said Slavishak. “He comes into the ‘I Have a Dream’ section off the top of his head because he used that before in various speeches. He was moved by the occasion.”
More prevalent in decades to come
Slavishak said the speech was not initially recognized as it is now. It would reach a lot of people by being televised, broadcast on radio and printed in newspapers.
“This was a larger heralded event, and the speech is certainly seen as the keynote of that,” Slavishak said. “It’s not necessarily seen as a speech for the ages. It becomes more prevalent decades later when the political uses of the speech become useful for various groups.”
Burgos said the speech would have had different responses from different segments of people, including those within the movement themselves. The Civil Rights Movement would have embraced it but the radical movements would have wanted it to go further.
King’s speech has a “wide variety of ideas, images and arguments.” Because it has a mixed-bag nature, various groups can use it for their purposes, Slavishak said.
“Conservative groups can find ways in which King speaks to them that we’ve done well, we should turn away from the strident message of racial animosity and we should move forward to an optimistic future,” said Slavishak. “Progressive groups can also see in King’s speech changing more and a pressing need for further reform.”
Burgos agreed.
“Once something becomes this well known, you sort of have to fight over it,” he said. “Whose is this? Who does this belong to and to what ends? It takes on a life of its own.”
Realizing the dream
Williams said some might say King’s dream is realized while others would say not.
“I don’t think we haven’t yet gotten to the complexity of that dream,” she said. “It wasn’t just a wish for diversity, it was a wish for Black folk to no longer be terrorized in their lives. At that point in 1963, he was trying to gesture toward a world in order for ‘true’ diversity to exist, there would have to be an atmosphere and breathability to the air that did not have terror.”
Slavishak believes that King would see both the successes over the last 60 years and the things the nation still needs to work on.
“I think King would say much more has to be done,” said Slavishak. “We’re not there yet. The speech is always pointing forward. We must do more, we must push. I think he would say that dream is still out there somewhere. I think King would say we made great advancements in public discrimination and public segregation, but I think he would have harsh critiques about the economic side of what has evolved since 1963 both in terms of wealth and income, access to expensive things like health care and good housing and public transportation.”
Slavishak continued, “He would absolutely say we cannot drop our optimism, we have to have faith, we have to believe, but in 2023, a lot has not been done. Even if stores are no longer segregated, he would point to residential segregation which can lead to educational segregation, if not by law, then by the situation. He would say there’s a lot more to be done and the dream has to continue.”