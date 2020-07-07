LEWISBURG — There will not be a Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg Kiwanis auction this year due to the coronavirus. The auction, usually held on the last Monday in August, is being canceled in consideration of the many local business and service providers who have generously made donations of items and gift certificates to support the auction in past years.
The Kiwanis Club members sincerely appreciated the individuals who donated items and/or attended previous auctions. This year, instead of attending the auction, residents are asked to visit and make purchases at local commercial establishments in the Lewisburg area. The annual Kiwanis Auction will resume again next year on the last Monday in August 2021.
The auction was one of the major fundraising activities for the Kiwanis Club. Another fundraiser was to be the selling of hot dogs at the Veteran's 4th of July parade and concert that was also canceled. Currently, the club has only one on-going fundraising activity: the sale of clay-fired crocks that depict the Lewisburg Area High Schools (both old and new), Rooke Chapel, Evangelical Hospital and other notable sites from the Lewisburg area. An order form is available at www.facebook.com/buffalovalleyamkiwanis.