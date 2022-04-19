MIFFLINBURG — The Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg will hold its annual blueberry fundraiser in July this year.
A 10-pound box of berries can be purchased for $33 by calling 570-847-3996 or by texting the same number. Orders can also be placed via email to auntieanneus@gmail.com.
Order forms can be acquired and dropped off at State Farm Insurance office on Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg.
Berries will be available for pick up at Wehr’s Beverage along Route 45/Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg by 8:30 a.m. July 6.
All money raised from the sale is used to support local programming for children. Swimming lessons, back to school help and summer reading programs at the library are included in the help provided, as well as food baskets during the holidays.
Kiwanis meets on the first and third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Carriage Corner restaurant. New members and guests are always welcome.