The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg will continue its long-standing electronic recycling event as a fundraiser to support children’s educational, medical and recreational services.
During the recycling event, the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg will accept unwanted electronic items such as cellphones, radios, other hand-held electrical devices, computers, cameras, flat screen TVs, electronic game consoles and printers as a fundraising project to benefit area children. The items will be accepted for a fee at the East Buffalo Township Recycling Center on Fairground Road in Lewisburg from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Fees for the items are as follows: Cellphones, small speakers, small radios, other hand-held electronics $7 each; laptop computers, cameras, portable TVs, electronic game consoles $10 each; flat screen TVs (less than 30 inches), game consoles, ink jet printers $10 each; laser printers, computer towers $30 each; flat screen TVs (equal to or greater than 31 inches), entertainment centers $35 each
Items not accepted include CRTs, or curved screen TVs, projection TVs and items containing freon (air conditioners, refrigerators, or freezers).