ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort introduced for the first time a place for guests with sensory processing needs, using space in the park that has been shut down due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The staging area of the closed Lazer Command, near the Haunted Mansion, has been converted to a calming, sensory-friendly place for guests with unique needs, including children, teens and adults with autism. For fourth-generation owner Rick Knoebel, who spearheaded the project, the decision to do so is a personal one: his 12-year-old daughter Ashley Knoebel has autism.
"Sometimes they need something to focus on, to get away from all the other overloading sensory items out there," said Rick Knoebel. "They can have something to focus on other than listening to all the noises of the rides. It will help a great deal."
Knoebel said he took a tour of a sensory room at Sea World Orlando in Florida and wanted to introduce it to the park. Knoebels already observes Autism Awareness Day each year in June, but was unable to do so this year since it was closed until July.
"My daughter likes to call it her special day at the park," said Knoebel.
With the state restrictions, Lazer Command is too difficult to operate. The equipment would require cleaning after each use and there are too many touchpoints inside the game. So the decision was made to convert the entrance room, he said.
The room includes three bean bag chairs, crayons and paper to color, Legos, fidget spinners and stress balls.
More than 1,000 employees are certified through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards in assisting guests with special needs. It was part of hiring and rehiring process this year, said Stacy Ososkie, the public relations manager of Knoebels
Ososkie said the announcement was well-received when it was announced on social media.
"Families appreciate the ability to have somewhere off the beaten path, quiet, and climate-controlled to have that chance to reset when they're in the park," said Ososkie.
When more restrictions are lifted and Lazer Command can reopen, the sensory processing needs room will be relocated to another part of the park, said Ososkie.
When asked what she thought about the room, Ashley said, "It's really nice. I like it there."