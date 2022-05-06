ELYSBURG — Future Knoebels Amusement Resort team members are invited to the park from 5 to 7 p.m. today for an open house hiring event in the area of the Impulse roller coasters.
“Our ride operations and food service departments will give a behind-the-scenes look at how the fun and food are made,” said Knoebels’ Public Relations Director Stacy Yutko. “In addition to meeting department managers, you can find out more about increased wages and our new bonus program.”
While at the event, attendees can also sign up for the new Team Knoebels bus routes.
“We’ve learned that transportation can be a challenge for individuals who might work at the park otherwise, so we wanted to remove that barrier to joining us,” said Jon Anderson, Knoebels’ Human Resources director. “Starting in June, team transportation will run daily to and from Bloomsburg, Shamokin, Mount Carmel and Sunbury for a small fee.”
The tentative bus schedule is:
Bloomsburg: Arrives at Bloomsburg High School at 10:50 a.m. to begin loading and departs for Knoebels at 11:15 a.m.. Arrives at Knoebels at 11:45 a.m.. Departs Knoebels at 8:45 p.m.
Shamokin/Mount Carmel: Arrives at Shamokin Area High School Stadium at 10:15 a.m. to begin loading and departs for Mt. Carmel Stadium at 10:30 a.m. Bus arrives at Mt. Carmel Stadium at 10:55 a.m. to begin loading and departs for Knoebels at 11:05 a.m. Arrives at Knoebels at 11:45 a.m.. Departs Knoebels at 8:45 p.m.
Sunbury: Arrives at Shikellamy High School at 10:40 a.m. to begin loading and departs for Knoebels at 11:00 a.m. Arrives at Knoebels at 11:45 a.m. Departs Knoebels at 8:45 p.m.
While the bus routes are a new offering, Knoebels team members have long enjoyed exclusive perks, such as, free entry to nearly 20 parks; team member events; paycheck stuffers (food coupons, ride tickets, etc.); 25 percent off in-park food; 25 percent off ride tickets; 10 percent off meals at Nickle Plate Bar & Grill; special rates at Three Ponds Golf Course; and Knoebels Scholarship Program for school-aged team members.
Positions are available for individuals 14 and older in food service, and 16 and older in ride ops. Rates start at $11 per hour for ages 16 and older, with the rides department starting at $11.50. Ages 14 and 15 start at $9 per hour. Team members qualify for a raise each returning year.