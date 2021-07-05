The Daily Item
Knoebels Amusement Resort announced this week new seasonal hires could make up to $11 an hour to start.
The resort made the announcement as it celebrated its 95th anniversary this past weekend. The announcement coincides with Knoebels’ latest job fair, scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Pavilion L.
This news comes less than two weeks after Knoebels announced that seasonal team members who are 16 or older are eligible for the chance to win a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer upon working 250 hours this summer. Additional entries are earned for every 25 hours worked after the initial 250, with the drawing taking place on Labor Day. Team members will also be in the running for more than $5,000 in gift cards during this drawing.
“We offer a fun work environment with a flexible schedule and many extra team member perks,” said Stacy Yutko, Knoebels’ Public Relations Director.
If planning to attend this week’s job fair, be sure to bring two forms of ID. If applicant is under the age of 18, they will need to attend with a parent or guardian to get hired on the spot.
School-aged workers are required to have working papers.