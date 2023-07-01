ELYSBURG — Fifty years ago Friday, Knoebels opened its Haunted Mansion, a dark ride venue that has become one of the park’s top attractions, said Dave Knoebel, who was there at the very beginning, in 1973.
To help celebrate the anniversary, several of the original officials who were a part of the ride before its inception were invited to reminisce.
“Back in 1972 we were hit by Hurricane Agnes and it was devastating for us,” said Dave Wynn, who was the caretaker of the ride in the beginning. “So one of the things, as we cleaned up, was the idea that we wanted to come back even more spectacular.
“I got the idea for the Haunted House from Disney’s Haunted Mansion,” said Knoebel. “It was very much on my mind. But we wanted it to have more of an edge. The Disney Haunted Mansion had more of a sweetness to it. We wanted something that wasn’t so sweet.
“I think we’ve succeeded in that regard,” he said.
Dave Knoebel worked on the idea and design with Dave Wynn and John Fetterman.
Back then, Wynn said, “we just wanted everything to work.”
The ride was supposed to open at 1 p.m. on opening day, but there was a slight delay, and it finally opened at 7:30, Fetterman recalled.
The ride has changed over the years, said Drew Kamaskie, the current caretaker of the ride.
“The upside down room used to be a cell room,” he said.
One of their original priorities was to get the most tracks into their space, Knoebel said. “I devised the floor plan. We put a lot of track in the building. Originally there was 534 feet of track.”
There are now 15 cars on the track.
A lot of the sound effects riders experience were created “in house, right here at Knoebels,” said Fetterman. Knoebel helped with the musical effects.
Hundreds of onlookers watched the ceremony, and then lined up, holding their tickets, eager to ride.
Ada Jenkins, of Riverside, had taken the ride before. “It’s one of my favorite rides here,” she said. “I like the jungle the best.”
She noted some new tweaks having to do with the 50th Anniversary.
Valerie Thomas and Dan Roman, from Elysburg, came again to Knoebels specifically to attend the anniversary.
“I liked the upside down ride,” Roman said, after finishing the ride. He also said he liked the new touches and sounds.
“We are constantly changing things, adding things,” said Wynn. “We want returning riders to know that there might be something new every time they take the dark ride.
“I didn’t expect the ride would be so popular,” Fetterman said. “But I don’t think we were thinking that far ahead.”
It’s become a “must ride” for those who come to the park, Kamaskie said. “It’s been a huge impact on everyone’s enjoyment here.”
To honor the anniversary, there was free birthday cake and souvenirs were available for purchase by the public.