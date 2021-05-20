ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort is headed into its second weekend with updated COVID-19 requirements and facing an employee shortage of at least 500 workers.
Brian Knoebel, fourth generation owner, said on Thursday that fully vaccinated guests are no longer required to wear face coverings while outdoor at the park based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health. The amusement park in Elysburg, which opened on April 24 for weekends, will open seven days a week starting on Memorial Day weekend.
"I've been involved in very challenging things through the years, whether it's a flood or anything else imaginable," said Knoebel. "Never have I been involved in something so challenging and stressful as dealing with COVID-19, keeping our guests and staff safe. It was a tremendous effort from our staff."
Knoebels is still requiring face coverings indoors for all guests over the age of 2. The staff members will continue to wear masks indoors while park officials continue to evaluate the situation; employees who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks outdoors, said Knoebel.
Knoebels was ramping up for its 94th season in March 2020 when state restrictions were put in place to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They delayed for two months before opening on July 1.
COVID efforts
Stacy Yutko, the park's public relations director, previously said the park operated at 50 percent capacity and only 40 of the 64 rides were open. This season, Yutko said the goal was to open more rides, but certain attractions — the Saloon, Ball Crawl, Sky Slide and Space Walk, among others — remained closed.
At least 3,800 square feet of plexiglass was installed at food stands, gift shops and guest services. More than 150 sanitizing stations were also installed around the park. Social distancing markers are at all ride queues and food lines.
The masking policy on the first day of opening in 2020 allowed those with medical conditions to opt out, but too many guests were taking advantage of the option. On the second day of operations, Knoebels required all guests over the age of 2 to wear masks, said Knoebel.
"I think we enforced it better than any other park in our industry," he said. "We did the very best job we could to enforce it. This year, did it create any problem? Minimal."
At least 500 employees needed
Staffing was also a challenge in 2020. When the park opened in July, many of the park’s 2,300 employees did not return. Like many businesses across the nation, Knoebels is struggling to attract workers.
"We need at least 500 more to get us fully operational," said Knoebel. "We had to make some very challenging decisions. We have 62 rides and we can't staff all of them. We have gift shops, games, food stands, you name it, and something had to give."
Knoebel said when schools break for summer, he is hopeful more employees will come aboard.
New ride
The Tornado was scheduled to debut last year, but the pandemic paused many of the park’s projects, including the ride. The goal is to have it ready for Memorial Day weekend, said Knoebel.
The 32-passenger ride will be located near the StratosFear. Visitors need to be 38 inches tall to ride the Tornado with an adult, and 48 inches to ride alone. Eight cars hold four passengers each in individual seats. Once the ride reaches speed moving in a circle, it tilts 20 degrees and lifts the cars up to 15 feet from ground level.
Tornado was manufactured by Wisdom Rides in Colorado, which also built the Cosmotron.