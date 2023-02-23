ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort is hosting three job fairs in the Valley in March and April.
The job fairs are scheduled for March 25 at Shamokin Area High School, April 1 at Southern Columbia Area High School and April 15 at Shikellamy High School. Each event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Knoebels anticipates it will have 2,023 staff members this year. Comparatively, the park had 2,300 employees in 2019, but not enough employees were able to be brought on at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with 1,227 employees in 2020, 1,576 in 2021 and 1,892 in 2022. This led to certain rides and attractions remaining closed throughout the opening months. The park opened late in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Knoebels offers affordable staff bus transportation from Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg and Mount Carmel.