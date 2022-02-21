ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort is reducing operational hours and providing wage increases and incentives to attract new employees.
Brian Knoebel and Stacy Yutko, the park’s public relations director, said the main summer season hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Last season the hours were similar with the exception of Friday and Saturday when the park stayed open until 9 p.m. Pre-pandemic hours were 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
"Honestly, we’re just happy to still be in business," said Knoebel. "Obviously there continue to be challenges and we have certainly struggled. But, you know us to be a ‘happy place’ and that is what we’re going to provide. We are taking the word 'challenges' and changing it to 'opportunities.'"
The park needs 1,800 employees to be fully operational, but not enough employees were able to be hired for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, which led to certain rides and attractions remaining closed throughout the opening months. The park opened late in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"I’m happy to say we have opportunities for employment, we have opportunities to connect with our guests, we have opportunities to adapt many areas of our business to our current needs, we have opportunities for families to create fun, valuable memories," said Knoebel.
Yutko said an 8-hour shift is easier to fill when the park is short-staffed. Knoebels is increasing the starting wages and introducing a new bonus program and team member perks.
"We want to be competitive and take care of our team in the best ways possible and to give the best experiences to our guests," she said.
She added, "Our increased wages for this season alone means an additional $1.5 million investment in our team. We are currently hiring for all seasonal positions. Future team members can apply online or join us at one of two upcoming job fairs: March 26 at Shamokin Area High School or April 2 at Southern Columbia Area High School."
Both job fair events are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Yutko said Knoebels is "feeling positive" about its target number of employees.
"After less than two weeks, we are thrilled that several hundred team members have indicated they plan to rejoin us this season and are optimistic this trend will continue," said Yutko. "We are hopeful for at least 1,800 team members this season. At our peak last season, we had roughly 1,575 team members."
Knoebel said he and his family are "humbled" by the response of employees planning to return.
"It tells us that we're doing something right," said Knoebel.
New hires start at $9 an hour for ages 14 and 15 and $11 an hour for ages 16 and older. Rehires start at $9.25 an hour for ages 14 and 15 and $11.25 for ages 16 and older. Returning employees with more than three years of experience start at $11.50 for age 16 and older. It's an extra 50 cents per hour for ride operators in each category.
Seasonal team members can earn an additional 50 cents per hour from June 5 through Oct. 30. Season team members who work an average of 30 hours per week between June 5 and Aug. 13 will receive a one-time bonus paid at the conclusion of the time period. Any seasonal team member Aug. 14 through Oct. 30 will automatically be paid a weekly bonus of 50 cents per hour for every hour worked on operational days.
Other incentives include flexible schedules, employee discounts, scholarships, free admission to other amusement parks in Pennsylvania, tickets for Knoebels food, drinks and rides and 50-cent per hour bonus for employees who work 30 hours or more.
The first day of the 2022 season is April 30.