CATAWISSA — Knoebels Amusement Resort will host its second job fair of the season at Southern Columbia Area High School today.
Future Knoebels team members can apply, interview, and get hired on the spot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school at 800 Southern Drive, Catawissa.
Knoebels held its first job fair of the season on March 25 at Shamokin Area High School. Park managers welcomed 127 future team members.
“Working at Knoebels provides so much more than a weekly paycheck: a flexible schedule, amazing team perks and a fun-filled environment, are three of the many reasons more than 800 team members have committed to returning this season,” said Stacy Yutko, Knoebels’ public relations director. “We’re once again offering several bonus programs as well as affordable team transportation from four surrounding communities.”
In addition to bonus programs, some exclusive team member perks include: free entry to nearly 20 parks, team member events, paycheck stuffers (food coupons, ride tickets, etc.), 25 percent off in-park food and ride tickets, 10 percent off meals at Nickle Plate Bar & Grill, special rates at Three Ponds Golf Course and the Knoebels Scholarship Program for school-aged team members.
“Our team is made up of high school students saving up for their first car, retirees looking to earn some extra cash and everyone in between,” said Yutko. “Working at Knoebels teaches important skills that can be applied to countless workplaces and creates lasting friendships. A few of the many positions we’re hoping to fill include food service, gift shops, games, and ride operators.”
A third job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at Shikellamy High School in Sunbury.