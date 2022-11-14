ELYSBURG — Knoebel Lumber recently presented a $3,000 donation to Ralpho Township Public Library. The donation comes from proceeds from the Oct. 8 Knoebel Lumber 5K.
Dean Wade Slusser, Ralpho Township Public Library Director, accepted the donation on behalf of the library, which was presented by Knoebel Lumber Operations Manager Justin Dietrich.
The event had 195 runners participate in the 29th annual race, which is a moderately hilly 5K of mixed gravel and asphalt. The event once again included a partnership with Geisinger for race day tasks like post registration, mile marker timing, and water stations with collapsible, reusable cups as part of a “go green” initiative.