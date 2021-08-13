Knoebels_2021 Scholarship.png

Provided photo

Pictured, from left, are 2020 Knoebels Scholarship recipients and members of the third generation of the Knoebel family: Leanna Muscato, Brittany Bennett (Guest Services), Britney Preston (Costume Characters), Sarah Rodriguez (International Food Court), Kaitlyn Van Horn (Rides), Maura Blusius (Alamo), Madelynn Griscavage (Crystal Pool), Emma Laughlin (Crystal Pool), Caleb Williams (JBK) and Buddy Knoebel. Not pictured but also recipients are Glenn Klinger (Games) and Isibelle Sienkiewicz (Gift Shops).

 

ELYSBURG — Ten Knoebels Amusement Resort team members received $500 from the park's scholarship program in recognition of their scholastic achievements and aspirations, as well as their contributions as team members.

Knoebels has awarded approximately $123,000 to 246 team members since the start of the program in 1997. This year’s recipients include 10 team members who are on the path to becoming a pharmacist, a speech and language pathologist, a broadcast journalist and more.

This year’s recipients include: Brittany Bennett (guest services), daughter of Trudy and Michael Bennett, a 2018 graduate of Bloomsburg High School, attending Penn State University, majoring in Broadcast Journalism; Maura Blusius (Alamo), daughter of Marylou and Rodney Blusius, a 2020 graduate of Southern Columbia High School, attending Clarion University, majoring in Speech-Language Pathology; Maddelynn Griscavage (crystal pool), daughter of Susan and Brian Griscavage, a 2021 graduate of Southern Columbia High School, attending Misericordia University, majoring in English Secondary Education/Child Psychology; Glenn Klinger (games), son of Mindy and Chris Klinger, a 2020 graduate of Line Mountain High School, attending Bloomsburg University, majoring in International Business; Emma Laughlin (crystal pool), daughter of Martha Stooks and William Laughlin, a 2020 graduate of Shamokin High School, attending West Chester University, majoring in Actuarial Science; Britney Preston (costume characters), daughter of Karen and Paul Preston, a 2018 graduate of Berwick Area High School, attending DeSales University, majoring in Forensic Psychology/Theater Minor; Sarah Rodriguez (international food court), daughter of Kay Rodriguez and Tony Rodriquez, a 2019 graduate of Southern Columbia High School, attending Bloomsburg University, majoring in Early Childhood Education; Isibelle Sienkiewicz (gift shops), daughter of Donna and Henry Sienkiewicz, a 2020 graduate of Shamokin High School, attending Wilkes University, majoring in Pharmacy; Kaitlyn Van Horn (rides), daughter of Kristin and Franklin Van Horn, a 2021 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, attending Lebanon Valley College, majoring in Athletic Training; and Caleb Williams (JBK Complex), son of Valerie and Dan Williams, a 2021 graduate of Southern Columbia High School, attending Liberty University, majoring in Aviation.

Scholarships were awarded based on the students’ written applications, a work performance evaluation completed by the applicants’ department manager, and two external judges.

Four Knoebels team members have also been nominated for a 2021 Pennsylvania Amusement Parks Association (PAPA) scholarship. Those students include: Brittany Bennett (guest services), Britney Preston (costume characters), Sarah Rodriguez (International Food Court) and Caleb Williams (JBK Complex).

