ELYSBURG — Ten Knoebels Amusement Resort team members received $500 from the park's scholarship program in recognition of their scholastic achievements and aspirations, as well as their contributions as team members.
Knoebels has awarded approximately $123,000 to 246 team members since the start of the program in 1997. This year’s recipients include 10 team members who are on the path to becoming a pharmacist, a speech and language pathologist, a broadcast journalist and more.
This year’s recipients include: Brittany Bennett (guest services), daughter of Trudy and Michael Bennett, a 2018 graduate of Bloomsburg High School, attending Penn State University, majoring in Broadcast Journalism; Maura Blusius (Alamo), daughter of Marylou and Rodney Blusius, a 2020 graduate of Southern Columbia High School, attending Clarion University, majoring in Speech-Language Pathology; Maddelynn Griscavage (crystal pool), daughter of Susan and Brian Griscavage, a 2021 graduate of Southern Columbia High School, attending Misericordia University, majoring in English Secondary Education/Child Psychology; Glenn Klinger (games), son of Mindy and Chris Klinger, a 2020 graduate of Line Mountain High School, attending Bloomsburg University, majoring in International Business; Emma Laughlin (crystal pool), daughter of Martha Stooks and William Laughlin, a 2020 graduate of Shamokin High School, attending West Chester University, majoring in Actuarial Science; Britney Preston (costume characters), daughter of Karen and Paul Preston, a 2018 graduate of Berwick Area High School, attending DeSales University, majoring in Forensic Psychology/Theater Minor; Sarah Rodriguez (international food court), daughter of Kay Rodriguez and Tony Rodriquez, a 2019 graduate of Southern Columbia High School, attending Bloomsburg University, majoring in Early Childhood Education; Isibelle Sienkiewicz (gift shops), daughter of Donna and Henry Sienkiewicz, a 2020 graduate of Shamokin High School, attending Wilkes University, majoring in Pharmacy; Kaitlyn Van Horn (rides), daughter of Kristin and Franklin Van Horn, a 2021 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, attending Lebanon Valley College, majoring in Athletic Training; and Caleb Williams (JBK Complex), son of Valerie and Dan Williams, a 2021 graduate of Southern Columbia High School, attending Liberty University, majoring in Aviation.
Scholarships were awarded based on the students’ written applications, a work performance evaluation completed by the applicants’ department manager, and two external judges.
Four Knoebels team members have also been nominated for a 2021 Pennsylvania Amusement Parks Association (PAPA) scholarship. Those students include: Brittany Bennett (guest services), Britney Preston (costume characters), Sarah Rodriguez (International Food Court) and Caleb Williams (JBK Complex).