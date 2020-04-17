ELYBURG — Knoebels Amusement Park earned two top honors in the 34th annual National Amusement Park Historical Association's Amusement Park and Attractions Survey in an announcement on Friday.
The Phoenix was named NAPHA members' favorite wooden coaster and the park's Hallo-Fun in October, which is kicked off by the Phoenix Phall Phunfest, was named NAPHA's favorite post-summer season event. The park is delaying its opening for its 94th season indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis.
For the ninth consecutive year, Phoenix was voted by NAPHA members as Favorite Wood Roller Coaster. It has been named the favorite wood roller coaster 14 times since 2000. Kennywood’s 100-year old Jack Rabbit tied with Boulderdash as the second favorite.
Knoebels was also named the second favorite traditional park. Kennywood in West Mifflin took the top honor this year.
NAPHA members are typically experienced riders who have visited countless amusement parks and have ridden a diverse assortment of roller coasters and other rides. The average member has been to more than 140 different amusement parks and has ridden about 330 roller coasters.
“Exchanging opinions about favorite amusement parks and rides is fun for enthusiasts, especially during this difficult time” said NAPHA’s Survey Coordinator, Marlowe McClasky Futrell in a media release. “Parks are also interested in the survey findings, and many incorporate the results into their publicity materials.”
The National Amusement Park Historical Association, founded in 1978 and based in Illinois, is an international, educational and enthusiast’s organization dedicated to preserving and documenting the heritage of the amusement park industry, past, present and future.