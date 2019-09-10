ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg won three 2019 Golden Ticket Awards over the weekend, taking best food, best wooden roller coaster and best carousel in the world.
The 22nd annual Golden Ticket Awards, presented by Amusement Today, were held on Saturday at Silverwood Theme Park, in Athol, Idaho. The awards are determined by an international poll, and include parks from across the United States and beyond.
For the second year in a row, Knoebels has the best food and the Phoenix was named the best wooden roller coaster. At 19 consecutive wins, the Grand Carousel was named the best carousel and is the only carousel to win in the history of the category.
Phoenix originally opened in 1948 as the Rocket at Playland Park in San Antonio, Texas, as the largest wooden coaster in the world at that time. When the park closed in 1980, Knoebels disassembled it, moved and reassembled the coaster to the Elysburg park. Phoenix opened to the public in June 1985.
The 105-year-old Grand Carousel, purchased by the park in 1941, has gone undefeated in the now-retired category of “best carousel.”
Knoebels was also a finalist in the best Halloween event and best dark ride for its Haunted Mansion. Flying Turns, at 33, Twister, at 45, were also named in the Top 50 Wooden Roller Coasters.
Amusement Today newspaper was founded in 1997 and covers international amusement and water park news and trends. To view past results, please visit: www.goldenticketawards.com. To find information on Amusement Today, visit: www.amusementtoday.com.