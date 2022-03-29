ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg was recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the top amusement parks in the United States.
The list, published on Thursday, lists 16 amusement parks, including Knoebels, HersheyPark in Hershey and Kennywood in West Mifflin.
“Pennsylvania’s Knoebels Amusement Resort offers three kinds of rides to maximize family fun — kiddie rides, family rides and thrill rides,” wrote travel writer Holly Johnson. “While their family-oriented options are just what you’d expect, rides for older and more adventurous guests include the Black Diamond mine car ride through spooky coal mines, the Giant Flume ride, which whisks guests through various areas while getting them wet, and the Impulse coaster with four upside-down turns and a 90-degree free fall.”