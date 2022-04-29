ELYSBURG — The 2022 season of Knoebels Amusement Resort opens Saturday with a new app, new pizza and new food items.
Brian Knoebel and Stacy Yutko, the park's public relations director, said the 96th season will open with at least 50 of the 60 rides open to the public. Guests will have the ability to download a new phone app that will give them access to park information that has never been seen before.
"Guests will appreciate this," said Knoebel. "We see people through infancy to their 90s, and we try to appeal to all age groups. There's an age bracket whose lives come through their phone.
Guests can enjoy wayfinding, info on ride wait times, exclusive offers, day planning, entertainment schedules and more. It’s available on the App Store and Google Play.
The park previously had an app, but it didn't work as efficiently as this one will. It will allow guests to navigate from one attraction to the next and time it will take to walk there; learn the wait times on rides, build a schedule; find information about attractions including height requirements and ticket information; in-app messaging; and exclusive deals.
Park employee Tiff Kalejta said she spent hours inputting the data for the app.
"We're also in the process of getting all the restaurant menus in there," she said.
It was a "large undertaking," said Yutko.
New food
The biggest food change is the closure of Cesari's Pizza after the Cesari family announced their retirement this week. The new pizza place with a brand new pizza recipe is not yet named.
The Phoenix Junction will have the Bella Burger, a hamburger with portobello mushrooms, mozzarella sticks and pepperoni topped with marinara sauce.
The Stony Gable Fudge Shop is introducing dippable fudge. Mexican street corn is coming to the Backyard BBQ; strawberry shortcake funnel cake is coming to the Funnel Cake Stand; a potbelly sandwich with pulled pork, coleslaw and RibBQ is coming to the Potato Barn; a Mandarin orange salad is coming to the Alamo Restaurant; BBQ chicken pizza is coming to the Oasis Stand; and nitro cold brew coffee is coming to the Starbucks stand.
Cheese on a stick and corn dogs are returning to the International Food Court as well, said Yutko.
Attractions leavings
The Balls of Fun ball crawl in Kiddie Land and the Wipeout near the Phoenix are both being removed for this season.
The ball crawl, which debuted in 1981, was closed for the last two seasons due to COVID concerns. Replacing it is a sitting area with outlets to charge devices.
Wipeout was introduced in 2008. This roulette-style, spinning wheel pushed riders to the side as the disk begins to tilt, creating an intense, wave-like motion.
The Tornado
The Tornado opened in October right before the end of the 2021 season, so it will be a new ride for many guests, said Yutko.
The 32-passenger ride will be located near the StratosFear. Visitors need to be 38 inches tall to ride the Tornado with an adult, and 48 inches to ride alone. Eight cars hold four passengers each in individual seats. Once the ride reaches speed moving in a circle, it tilts 20 degrees and lifts the cars up to 15 feet from ground level.
Tornado was manufactured by Wisdom Rides in Colorado, which also built the Cosmotron.
Staffing
The park needs 1,800 employees to be fully operational, but not enough employees were able to be hired for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, which led to certain rides and attractions remaining closed throughout the opening months. The park opened late in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The park will once again not be at full capacity due to staffing shortages. Park employment is at 1,600 people, up from 1,300 last year.
Employees in Sunbury, Bloomsburg, Mount Carmel and Shamokin this year will now have transportation to the park at a small fee. Knoebels partnered with Fullington Trailways to provide the transportation.
Hiring will continue throughout the season. An open house for potential employees is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. May 6. It will feature a behind-the-scenes look at food service and ride departments.
Knoebels is open from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. It is open weekends only for now, and begin daily operation May 26 through Labor Day. Days/hours of operation can be found at www.knoebels.com/TodayAtK.
Other notable changes
Knoebels is working on a character meet and greet facility where guests can meet Kozmo, Dexter and Piper.
They are constructing a second nursing center. This one will be located in the kiddie area.