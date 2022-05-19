ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort invites past and present United States Military members to enjoy a free ride pass on Saturday in recognition of Armed Forces Day.
Park guests can visit with reps from military branches to learn about career and service opportunities. Thanks to Northumberland County’s Veterans Affairs department, this year’s event has grown to also include organizations that support veterans and guest speaker Brigadier General Maureen Weigl.
To redeem the free ride pass on May 21, guests must visit Knoebels’ Ride Pass Building and present a valid Driver's License with Veterans Designation or a valid Driver's License and a Military ID (Active Military ID Card, Official Military Retirement Card, Official Military Separation Papers - DD214).
This special day is in addition to Knoebels’ military appreciation program. For more information on that program, visit: www.knoebels.com/about/military.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER