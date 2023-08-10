ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort has announced a fall hiring event for future team members interested in earning some extra cash on September and October weekends. The event will take place on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pavilion L near Knoebels’ main parking lot.
Interested individuals can apply, interview and get hired on the spot. A few of the many positions Knoebels is hoping to fill include ride operations and food service team members.
“This fall hiring event is a great opportunity for future team members to earn extra cash working weekends,” said Stacy Yutko, Knoebels’ Public Relations director. “Additionally, it’s a chance for team members to learn what it’s like to work at Knoebels.”
Seasonal team members have the opportunity to collect some bonus cash during their fall employment, too: Any seasonal team member working Sunday through Oct. 29 will automatically be paid a weekly bonus of $.50 per hour for every hour worked on operational days.
Can’t make it to the job fair or want to learn more? Visit: www.knoebels.com/jobs.
The park has also announced a new team member bus route to and from Berwick.