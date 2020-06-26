ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort will open for the first time this season on Wednesday after delaying its 94th season by nearly nine weeks due to COVID-19.
In an announcement on Friday, park officials said the team has prepared as much as the park as possible despite delays in projects and hiring. It was originally scheduled to open for its regular season on April 25.
“We’re excited to welcome guests back even sooner in July than we anticipated,” said Brian Knoebel, fourth generation owner. “It was important to the Knoebel family and the Knoebels team to be able to preserve as much of summer as possible for our guests.”
The first few weeks the park will be open from noon until 8 p.m. The initial operating days will offer the opportunity to pay-per-ride with individual ride tickets only.
“At this point, we expect to open with 30 plus rides and the majority of our food stands, games and gift shops,” said Stacy Ososkie, Knoebels spokesperson. “If possible, we’ll open additional rides as the season goes on, depending on project completion and additional hiring.”
Unlike a typical off-season, team members were also tasked with operational adjustments due to COVID-19 such as, but not limited to placing more than 150 hand sanitizing stations throughout the park and enhancing already rigorous cleaning and sanitizing routines.
Team members will have additional training, policies and procedures will be updated, new signage with important health and safety reminders will be installed as well as sneeze guards at food stand stands, gifts shops, guest services and handstamps, they said.
The park will manage capacity via parking lot management if necessary, they said.
Additional details and reopening guidelines will be announced on Monday, Ososkie said.