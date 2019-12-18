ELYSBURG — One ride at Knoebels Amusement Resort will be removed at the park for the 2020 season, but park officials aren't saying which one yet.
The park's Facebook page on Sunday teased the removal on Sunday and Stacy Ososkie, the park's public relations director, confirmed on Wednesday that it is Knoebels' intention to remove one ride when the park opens in April.
"We’re excited to see how much buzz the Facebook post generated," she said. "We’re hopeful this means our guests are anxious for our 2020 season, even during these cold, off-season months. I can confirm that we are, indeed, removing a ride. This time, it’s a total removal unlike last year when we said goodbye to our Downdraft, only to replace it with a brand new Downdraft. While we aren’t quite ready to announce what will be missing when we open on April 25, we can tell you that our fans made some very educated guesses. Stay tuned to our Facebook page for that official announcement later this winter, as well as more info on what’s to come for our 2020 season."
The park's Facebook page on Sunday asked its followers, "If you heard a rumor that a Knoebels ride is on its way out, which of the 64 would you think it would be? Asking for a friend." The post as of Wednesday had more than 750 comments and more than 63 shares.
Knoebels introduced its newest attraction this past season. The 16-passenger family ride called "Tumbling Timbers" has a rotating platform with four four-passenger cars, which also spin.