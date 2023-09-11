ELYSBURG — The food and Phoenix rollercoaster at Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg took top honors at the 2023 Golden Ticket Awards this weekend.
Amusement Today recognized Knoebels as having the best food and the best wooden coaster during its 25th annual awards at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., on Saturday. This is the fifth consecutive year that Phoenix has taken top place and Knoebels won best food 20 times in 22 years.
Phoenix originally opened in 1948 as the Rocket at Playland Park in San Antonio, Texas. When the park closed in 1980, the future of the rollercoaster was uncertain. Knoebels disassembled, moved and reassembled the coaster. Phoenix opened in June of 1985.
Knoebels was also a finalist in other categories: second in guest experience, second for best dark ride (for Haunted Mansion) and second for the most beautiful park. The Flying Turns, ranked 23rd, and Twister, ranked 27th, were also on the list of Top 50 Wooden Roller Coasters.
Amusement Today relies on a panel of voters from all over the world consisting of experienced park enthusiasts. The U.S. ballots are divided into four geographical regions, with approximately the same number of voters in each region. In addition to the American voters, Amusement Today invites a number of international voters to participate, according to Amusement Today.