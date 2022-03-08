Some called it the "Forgotten War" — the Korean conflict, but it was never that for combat veteran Tom Reimensnyder, of Mifflinburg, who passed away this past weekend at age 89.
Putting country before self, he joined the Marines in 1951. Months after enlisting, he was shipped off to Korea where U.S. forces engaged the enemy under the harshest of conditions, a frigid sub-zero winter.
Reimensnyder never really thought about going to Korea prior to his enlistment, he told The Daily Item in a 2020 interview. “But I just wanted to join the Marine Corps at that particular time,” he said.
"I don't think I ever met a person who loved his country more than Tom," said Doug Walter, of Lewisburg. "He will be missed."
Reimensnyder was very active in the community, Walter said. "He would serve at military funerals and would help fold the American flag. At my uncle's funeral, he wasn't happy with the first attempt and they refolded the flag until it met his satisfaction."
Carol Oberlin, one of Reimensnyder's three daughters, said for as long she could remember, "love of country and being active in the veterans' community was a part of his life, and ours."
"He was involved in every parade," added K.J. Reimensynder, another of Tom's daughters. His third daughter is Laurie Frederick.
Even with his grandkids, Oberlin recalled, "Dad would raise the flag every morning. When we went to spend time at Cape May with the great-grandkids, each morning like clockwork, Dad would have almost a flag-raising ceremony, complete with revelry. It was a tradition. We'd salute the flag."
Both Carol and K.J. have warm memories of growing up in Tom's household. "He would lay down the lines. He had rules that he thought were healthy for us. When we went out, he wanted us home at a certain time," said Oberlin.
"But he was funny too," noted Reimensnyder. "He would come home from teaching and walk through the living room acting like an elephant. We would do charades at night too."