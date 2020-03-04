WILLIAMSPORT — Raymond Kraynak, the suspended Northumberland County doctor accused of criminal prescribing practices resulting in the overdose deaths of five patients, seeks a 10th trial continuance.
Kraynak’s court-appointed attorney, Thomas A. Thornton, assistant federal public defender, requested the continuance on Wednesday. Thornton cited the need to resolve a motion concerning what evidence and testimony will be presented at trial.
“However the court rules on the motion will likely shape how the parties prepare and present the case for trial,” Thornton wrote.
U.S. Judge Matthew Brann permitted nine prior continuances. As it stands, jury selection and trial are slated to begin May 4 with pretrial motions due Friday. Thornton estimates in his motion that the outstanding motion concerning evidence and testimony would likely be submitted by March 20.
Assistant U.S. Attorney William Behe, the lead prosecutor, concurs with the request, according to court documents.
Federal agents arrested Kraynak, now 62, on Dec. 21, 2017. He’s charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, two counts of maintaining drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin.
An indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than 6 million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. Officials have not identified the alleged victims.
Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.